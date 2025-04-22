Threat Intelligence

Massive Scallywag ad fraud campaign combated

BleepingComputer reports that the wide-reaching Scallywag ad fraud operation that generated up to 1.4 billion fake ad requests daily to monetize pirating and URL shortening websites had its operations nearly dismantled following efforts from bot and fraud detection company HUMAN, prompting most of its affiliates to join other scams.

HUMAN researchers were able to cut off 95% of the Scallywag fraud-as-a-service operation after tagging it as fraudulent following its discovery via elevated ad impression volume from WordPress sites, forced wait times, and cloaking behavior. Such an operation has been supported by the WordPress plugins Soralink, Yu Idea, and WPSafeLink, as well as the free Droplink extension. "These extensions lower the barrier to entry for a would-be threat actor who wants to monetize content that wouldn't generally be monetizable with advertising; indeed, several threat actors have published videos to coach others on setting up their own schemes," said HUMAN.

Halcyon offers $10K for ransomware intel

Ransomware prevention firm Halcyon has launched the Threat Research Incentive Program, offering up to $10,000 for verified intelligence on ransomware actors and tactics in what it calls the first bug bounty program focused exclusively on ransomware, according to a report by The Register.

