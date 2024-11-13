Malware

Flutter-embedded malware attacks hit Macs

Share
cyber crime assessment , security awareness , malware detection

(Adobe Stock)

Intrusions with malware-laced Flutter applications signed with Apple developer IDs have been deployed by North Korea-linked threat actors against macOS devices, reports The Hacker News.

Attackers leveraged the cross-platform app development framework Flutter to create the Minesweeper-emulating "New Updates in Crypto Exchange" app, which when executed prompts a Dart-based primary payload to facilitate AppleScript code execution, according to a report from Jamf Threat Labs. Another pair of apps, namely NewEra for Stablecoins and DeFi, CeFi (Protected) and Runner, have also been used by malicious actors to deliver Go and Python versions of the malware, respectively, noted researchers. "Malware discovered from the actor over the past years comes in many different variants with frequently updated iterations. We suspect this in efforts to remain undetected and keep malware looking different on each release," said Jamf Threat Labs Director Jaron Bradley. No specific threat operation has been identified as being behind the attacks but techniques used resembled those of Lazarus sub-group BlueNoroff while game-related lures were noted to have been leveraged by Moonstone Sleet.

Related

Highly targeted GootLoader malware campaign discovered

Threat actors leveraged search results for the query 'Are Bengal Cats legal in Australia?' which when clicked enabled the download of a malicious ZIP archive installing the GootKit information-stealing payload and remote access trojan, according to a Sophos report.

Related Events

Related Terms

Adware

Get daily email updates

SC Media's daily must-read of the most current and pressing daily news

By clicking the Subscribe button below, you agree to SC Media Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.