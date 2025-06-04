Such patches come months after Qualcomm was informed by Google's Threat Analysis Group regarding the utilization of the flaws, tracked as CVE-2025-21479, CVE-2025-21480, and CVE-2025-27038, in "limited, targeted" intrusions. Fixes "have been made available to [device makers] in May together with a strong recommendation to deploy the update on affected devices as soon as possible," said Qualcomm in a bulletin. Additional details regarding the flaws were not provided by Google TAG but Google spokesperson Ed Fernandez noted that the firm's Pixel devices were not impacted by the said issues. Vulnerabilities in Qualcomm chipsets have been targeted by malicious actors in recent months, with a zero-day discovered by Amnesty International to have been leveraged in Serbian attacks involving the Cellebrite spyware.
Vulnerability Management, Patch/Configuration Management, Threat Intelligence
Fixes issued for actively exploited Qualcomm zero-days
(Adobe Stock)
TechCrunch reports that Qualcomm has fixed a trio of zero-day vulnerabilities leveraged in ongoing attacks, as part of updates that also remediated other security issues across dozens of its chipsets.
Such patches come months after Qualcomm was informed by Google's Threat Analysis Group regarding the utilization of the flaws, tracked as CVE-2025-21479, CVE-2025-21480, and CVE-2025-27038, in "limited, targeted" intrusions. Fixes "have been made available to [device makers] in May together with a strong recommendation to deploy the update on affected devices as soon as possible," said Qualcomm in a bulletin. Additional details regarding the flaws were not provided by Google TAG but Google spokesperson Ed Fernandez noted that the firm's Pixel devices were not impacted by the said issues. Vulnerabilities in Qualcomm chipsets have been targeted by malicious actors in recent months, with a zero-day discovered by Amnesty International to have been leveraged in Serbian attacks involving the Cellebrite spyware.
Such patches come months after Qualcomm was informed by Google's Threat Analysis Group regarding the utilization of the flaws, tracked as CVE-2025-21479, CVE-2025-21480, and CVE-2025-27038, in "limited, targeted" intrusions. Fixes "have been made available to [device makers] in May together with a strong recommendation to deploy the update on affected devices as soon as possible," said Qualcomm in a bulletin. Additional details regarding the flaws were not provided by Google TAG but Google spokesperson Ed Fernandez noted that the firm's Pixel devices were not impacted by the said issues. Vulnerabilities in Qualcomm chipsets have been targeted by malicious actors in recent months, with a zero-day discovered by Amnesty International to have been leveraged in Serbian attacks involving the Cellebrite spyware.
Related Events
Get daily email updates
SC Media's daily must-read of the most current and pressing daily news
You can skip this ad in 5 seconds