5 alleged Black Axe leaders extradited to U.S. to face fraud charges

Five alleged leaders of the South African wing of Black Axe, a global cybercrime group, were extradited to the United States on Friday to face multiple charges related to internet scams and money laundering, according to a recent report by CyberScoop.

The individuals, originally from Nigeria, are accused of operating romance and advance fee scams from at least 2011 until their arrests in South Africa in 2021. Prosecutors allege the defendants used fake identities to defraud victims, often posing as love interests, relatives, or business partners. Scams included requests for money for travel, inheritance issues, or medical expenses for claimed relatives. In some instances, the accused allegedly threatened to distribute sensitive photos of victims to coerce payment.

The extraditions follow a period of increased law enforcement activity targeting Black Axe globally, including arrests in Spain and a multi-country sting operation. The group is known for its hierarchical structure and generates significant annual criminal proceeds. The five individuals face charges including conspiracy to commit wire fraud and money laundering, with some facing additional charges like wire fraud and aggravated identity theft, carrying potential prison sentences of up to 62 years.