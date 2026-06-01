Fingerprint launches AI assistant detection tools

Device intelligence company Fingerprint today launched a preview of two products designed to identify traffic from artificial intelligence assistants, addressing a detection gap that has emerged as more web requests arrive without a browser, according to a recent report by Silicon Angle.

The new AI Assistant Detection product provides real-time visibility into traffic from major AI assistants like ChatGPT, Gemini and Claude. It operates through the Automation Intelligence API, which identifies automated traffic without requiring client-side JavaScript. This launch extends Fingerprint's previous Authorized AI Agent Detection, offering a unified view of both autonomous agents and assistants that browse and summarize content. Traditional web security tools, built on the assumption of browser-based human traffic, are challenged by AI assistants that access websites via HTTP without loading pages. This blind spot has been exploited by malicious actors who spoof AI assistant user agents to bypass bot defenses.

Fingerprint's solution operates at the HTTP level, verifying assistants through IP-range and DNS-based methods. The Automation Intelligence API can be deployed at the CDN edge or backend, providing IP and network risk signals to allow for granular traffic management rather than blanket blocking.