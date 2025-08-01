Federal probe on Volt Typhoon still ongoing

The U.S. was noted by Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency Acting Chief Strategy Officer Steve Casapulla to still be evaluating the impact of Chinese state-backed threat operation Volt Typhoon's infiltration of critical infrastructure networks across the country and in Guam, reports CyberScoop.
Initiatives to better understand Volt Typhoon's goals with the intrusions against U.S. critical infrastructure, as well as identify threat mitigation measures, are also being conducted by CISA, said Casapulla in an event hosted by Auburn University's McCrary Institute for Cyber and Critical Infrastructure Security. "[Volt Typhoon] can just shut down a database and limit our ability to track cargo that moves on and off of ships, effectively shutting down the ports and the entire transportation system that way. Those are the kind of second-, third-order effects that I also worry about," Casapulla added. Volt Typhoon's potentially destructive effect was previously noted by Sean Caincross, who was nominated by President Donald Trump.
Initiatives to better understand Volt Typhoon's goals with the intrusions against U.S. critical infrastructure, as well as identify threat mitigation measures, are also being conducted by CISA, said Casapulla in an event hosted by Auburn University's McCrary Institute for Cyber and Critical Infrastructure Security. "[Volt Typhoon] can just shut down a database and limit our ability to track cargo that moves on and off of ships, effectively shutting down the ports and the entire transportation system that way. Those are the kind of second-, third-order effects that I also worry about," Casapulla added. Volt Typhoon's potentially destructive effect was previously noted by Sean Caincross, who was nominated by President Donald Trump.