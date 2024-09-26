Federal probe on Temu’s data practices sought

Increasingly popular Chinese global e-commerce platform Temu and its parent firm Pinduoduo should be subject to a federal probe into its data collection practices following a similar action against TikTok, reports The Record, a news site by cybersecurity firm Recorded Future.



In a letter to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and the FBI, Republican members of the House House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence noted that such a probe is warranted due to the alleged relationship between Temu and Pinduoduo executives and the Chinese Communist Party. "We have concerns that the CCP has undertaken yet another attempt to exploit the democracy, free market principles, and the personal and economic data of the United States," said the lawmakers, who included an Ars Technica story regarding Temu's vulnerabilities and association with the CCP. Such a development comes months after legislation threatening a TikTok ban across the U.S. was signed into law by President Joe Biden.