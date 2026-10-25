Federal judge rules OPM access for DOGE personnel was unlawful

Coverage from Biometric Update indicates that a U.S. federal judge has ruled the Office of Personnel Management acted unlawfully by granting Department of Government Efficiency personnel broad access to sensitive federal employee records.

U.S. District Judge Denise Cote issued an opinion finding that the agency bypassed essential cybersecurity safeguards and failed to demonstrate a legitimate need for the access provided to 20 individuals. The court noted that these personnel were granted administrative-level permissions to systems containing personally identifiable information without completing required privacy training or adhering to the principle of least privilege. The ruling clarifies that modernization efforts do not inherently justify access to confidential data. This decision carries significant weight for the Office of Personnel Management, which previously suffered a massive data breach affecting 20 million people. The court found that the agency’s actions violated the Privacy Act and established a judicial boundary for future federal modernization projects. While the agency has since implemented stricter access procedures, the ruling serves as a formal determination that the prior practices were illegal. The case highlights ongoing tensions regarding the balance between government efficiency initiatives and the protection of sensitive digital identity information across federal systems.

Source: Biometric Update