The Pentagon has quietly launched a new surveillance unit known as the Technology Support Office to mitigate foreign technological advancements that threaten United States military superiority, based on information published by Tech Radar.

Established in April by merging two classified intelligence programs active since 2023, the Technology Support Office aims to sabotage foreign tech developments globally. The unit, spearheaded by Deputy Defense Secretary Steve Feinberg and senior advisor Tom Rakusan, focuses on countering emerging threats such as artificial intelligence, drones and robotics. Rather than launching operations directly, the office functions as a pipeline for procuring and pooling cyber sabotage tools for use by various military branches. Tactics include supply chain disruptions, cyberattacks and disinformation campaigns. While proponents argue this refocus is necessary for national security in an increasingly volatile technological landscape, critics have raised significant concerns regarding oversight and accountability. Skeptics worry that the classified nature of the office creates a high risk for potential overreach, echoing historical controversies involving intelligence agencies. Despite these concerns, Deputy Pentagon Press Secretary Jacob Bliss has denied the existence of the office, characterizing reports as inaccurate. The tension between maintaining operational secrecy and ensuring transparent oversight remains a central point of debate among current and former national security officials.

Source: Tech Radar