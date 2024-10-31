Federal cyber posture bolstered by TMF, says federal CIO

President Joe Biden's approval of the Technology Modernization Fund three years ago was noted by Federal Chief Information Officer Clare Martorana to have significantly bolstered the U.S.'s cybersecurity posture, according to FedScoop.



More than $935 million in the TMF have been allocated toward 56 projects across 34 government agencies since 2021, 92% of which have been leveraged for addressing federal cybersecurity gaps, said Martorana at this year's CyberTalks. "The TMF Board has invested over $860 million in 45 projects that help address immediate security gaps and elevate the foundational cybersecurity of our federal agencies," Martorana added. With continued TMF support facing challenges in Congress, Martorana called on vendors and the cybersecurity community to advocate for the fund. "We will continue to improve the process to make sure that we can meet the needs of agencies. But that’s my real clarion call. As I depart my role as federal CIO soon, please make sure that you set up the federal ecosystem for success in the future," noted Martorana.