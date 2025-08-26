Critical Infrastructure Security, Breach

Federal case system breach requires cybersecurity review, senator says

Suspected Russian hackers' recent compromise of the U.S. Judiciary's electronic legal case management that reportedly exposed confidential informants' identities has prompted Sen. Ron Wyden, D-Ore., to urge an evaluation of the federal court system's cybersecurity posture, according to Nextgov/FCW.

The Judiciary's continued refusal to impose mandatory cybersecurity requirements on federal courts have led to nonadherence to key cybersecurity best practices, posing a significant national security risk, wrote Wyden in a letter to U.S. Chief Justice John Roberts, which also sought a probe into a court systems breach five years ago that was also linked to Russian threat actors. Investigation into both incidents should be led by the National Academy of Sciences. "These serious problems in the judiciary's approach to cybersecurity have been able to fester for decades because the judiciary covers up its own negligence, has no inspector general, and repeatedly stonewalls congressional oversight. This status quo cannot continue," Wyden wrote.

Related

Related Events

Get daily email updates

SC Media's daily must-read of the most current and pressing daily news

By clicking the Subscribe button below, you agree to SC Media Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

Related Terms

Attack Vector

You can skip this ad in 5 seconds