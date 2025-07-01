Critical Infrastructure Security

FBI’s mobile security recommendations lacking, senator says

Bloggers touch screen smartphone light night city, girls using in hands mobile phone closeup, online wi-fi internet, woman texting text message

(Adobe Stock)

The FBI was noted by Sen. Ron Wyden, D-Ore., to have provided inadequate mobile device security hardening advice to Senate staffers in the wake of the compromise of the personal phone of White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles in an impersonation campaign discovered in late May, reports KrebsOnSecurity.

With recommendations ensuring up-to-date phone software, regular device rebooting, and avoidance of public Wi-Fi networks and interactions with dubious email links or attachments no longer sufficient to combat sophisticated cyber tools leveraged by foreign cyberespionage actors, the FBI should instead urge the activation of built-in Android and iOS anti-spyware defenses, wrote Wyden in a letter to FBI Director Kash Patel. Additional processes that would hinder mobile device tracking, such as the implementation of ad blockers, deactivation of ad tracking IDs, and data broker opt-outs, should also be advocated by the agency, according to Wyden. Immediate activation of Apple's Lockdown Mode or Google's Advanced Protection on Android among lawmakers and their staffers has also been supported by International Computer Science Institute researcher Nicholas Weaver.

Related

Related Events

Get daily email updates

SC Media's daily must-read of the most current and pressing daily news

By clicking the Subscribe button below, you agree to SC Media Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

You can skip this ad in 5 seconds