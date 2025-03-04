F5 unveils unified application delivery, security platform

F5 has launched a new application delivery and security platform that integrates its BIG-IP, distributed cloud services, and NGINX technology into a single solution, CRN reports.

Announced at the AppWorld 2025 event, the platform aims to provide comprehensive delivery and security for all types of applications to help address the growing complexity of IT environments and the increasing demands of artificial intelligence -driven applications.

The new platform merges F5’s previously separate products into one, offering capabilities such as high-performance load balancing, multicloud networking, full web application and API security, and artificial intelligence gateway functionality. It is designed to support on-premises, hybrid, and multicloud infrastructures, providing unified management, analytics, and insights through a single dashboard.

The platform's introduction is part of F5’s broader "ADC 3.0" strategy, which focuses on combining delivery and security features into a single software stack adaptable to hardware, software, or software-as-a-service models.

According to F5 President and Chief Executive Officer François Locoh-Donou, customers are increasingly seeking solutions that can secure and deliver applications across diverse environments without needing multiple vendors.