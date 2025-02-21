Application security solutions provider F5 has introduced ADC 3.0, a new framework aimed at simplifying application delivery and security in hybrid, multicloud, and artificial intelligence-powered environments, according to SiliconAngle. The initiative comes as enterprises rapidly adopt AI-driven applications, with F5’s research showing that 75% of organizations are already deploying AI-based solutions. However, many lack the necessary security measures and infrastructure to support these applications effectively. ADC 3.0 adopts a platform-based approach, combining high-performance load balancing with advanced security for applications and application programming interfaces. It specifically addresses AI-related risks, including model theft and data poisoning, by integrating security best practices such as OWASP’s Top 10 threats for large language models and the company's own Application Delivery Top 10 challenges. F5 has also introduced reference architectures structured around seven core building blocks to guide enterprises in optimizing AI and machine learning workflows. Additionally, the company has formed strategic partnerships with Nvidia, Intel, and NetApp to enhance AI application delivery, leveraging Nvidia’s Bluefield-3 DPUs and NetApp’s solutions for large-scale language model deployments.
Application security, Cloud Security, AI/ML
F5 unveils ADC 3.0 to enhance AI application security
(Adobe Stock)
An In-Depth Guide to Application Security
Get essential knowledge and practical strategies to fortify your applications.
Related Events
Get daily email updates
SC Media's daily must-read of the most current and pressing daily news
You can skip this ad in 5 seconds