Extended ban imposed on DOGE access to Treasury systems

Elon Musk's Department of Government Efficiency will continue to have no access to the Treasury Department's systems after Judge Jeannette Vargas of the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York upheld a temporary restraining order preventing DOGE from meddling with the department's data platforms with personal or financial details, reports FedScoop "While it appears that the career staff at [Bureau of the Fiscal Service] did their best to develop what mitigation strategies they could, the inexplicable urgency and time constraints under which they operated all but ensured that the launch of the Treasury DOGE Team was chaotic and haphazard," said Vargas in her ruling.

Despite prolonging the ban on DOGE access to Treasury systems, Vargas did not allow the more sweeping restrictions sought by 19 Democratic state attorneys general who had filed legal action against the Musk-led department. Moreover, the Treasury Department was also ordered to submit by March 24 a report certifying proper training and security clearances for DOGE associates tasked to access its systems.