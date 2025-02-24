Governance, Risk and Compliance, Critical Infrastructure Security

Extended ban imposed on DOGE access to Treasury systems

The United States Treasury Department building in Washington, D.C.

(Adobe Stock)

Elon Musk's Department of Government Efficiency will continue to have no access to the Treasury Department's systems after Judge Jeannette Vargas of the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York upheld a temporary restraining order preventing DOGE from meddling with the department's data platforms with personal or financial details, reports FedScoop.

"While it appears that the career staff at [Bureau of the Fiscal Service] did their best to develop what mitigation strategies they could, the inexplicable urgency and time constraints under which they operated all but ensured that the launch of the Treasury DOGE Team was chaotic and haphazard," said Vargas in her ruling.

Despite prolonging the ban on DOGE access to Treasury systems, Vargas did not allow the more sweeping restrictions sought by 19 Democratic state attorneys general who had filed legal action against the Musk-led department. Moreover, the Treasury Department was also ordered to submit by March 24 a report certifying proper training and security clearances for DOGE associates tasked to access its systems.

Related

Warby Parker slapped with $1.5M penalty over data breach

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services has imposed a $1.5 million penalty on American eyewear manufacturer and retailer Warby Parker due to its failure to properly secure its systems from a credential stuffing attack in 2018 that compromised almost 200,000 individuals' protected health information, reports The Record, a news site by cybersecurity firm Recorded Future.

Related Events

Get daily email updates

SC Media's daily must-read of the most current and pressing daily news

By clicking the Subscribe button below, you agree to SC Media Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

Related Terms

Business Impact Analysis (BIA)British Standard 7799Chain of CustodyCompetitive IntelligenceData CustodianDue CareDue Diligence

You can skip this ad in 5 seconds