Network Security, Vulnerability Management

Exploitation of Ivanti VPN flaw to achieve RCE detailed

Rapid7 researchers have disclosed how attacks aimed at vulnerable Ivanti Connect Secure VPN instances impacted by the critical flaw, tracked as CVE-2025-22457, could result in remote code execution less than a week after a Chinese threat operation was observed by Mandiant to have leveraged the bug, according to SecurityWeek.

While the vulnerability which arises from an unchecked buffer overflow issue within Ivanti Connect Secure's HTTP(S) web server component could also be abused to facilitate software crashes, total RCE could be achieved by altering the length of the "X-Forwarded-For" header, said researchers, who noted that state-sponsored threat actors have the resources to reverse-engineer released software fixes. Organizations have been urged by both Rapid7 and Ivanti to evaluate web server crashes experienced by their Connect Secure instances. "This is due to how the exploit, in lieu of a suitable info leak to break ASLR, must rely upon brute forcing an address of a shared object library in the web server process. Every failed attempt to guess the correct address will result in the web server process crashing, and subsequently restarting," said Rapid7.

An In-Depth Guide to Network Security

Get essential knowledge and practical strategies to fortify your network security.

Related

Operation Endgame follow-up cracks down on Smokeloader botnet

Europol has announced that malicious activity associated with the Smokeloader botnet has been further clamped down with the arrest of at least five individuals and the sequestration of servers in the continuation of last year's Operation Endgame, which resulted in the dismantling of the IcedID, Bumblebee, Trickbot, SystemBC, and Pikabot malware loaders, reports BleepingComputer.

Related Events

Get daily email updates

SC Media's daily must-read of the most current and pressing daily news

By clicking the Subscribe button below, you agree to SC Media Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

Related Terms

ACK PiggybackingBerkeley Internet Name Domain (BIND)Broadcast AddressCellCollisionCrossover CableDecapsulationDisassemblyDistance VectorDomain

You can skip this ad in 5 seconds