Experts push predictive intel as AI threats surge

Artificial intelligence is dramatically reshaping the cyber threat landscape, making it easier and cheaper for attackers to launch large-scale, sophisticated campaigns, according to Forbes.
Security experts note that AI-generated malware, phishing kits, and deepfake scams are already inflicting major financial losses, including a $25.6 million deepfake CFO fraud in early 2024. Analysts warn the global cost of cybercrime is expected to reach $10.5 trillion by 2025. Beyond financial damage, organizations face eroded trust, regulatory scrutiny, and operational risks. Attackers are increasingly using bulk-registered domains, domain generation algorithms, and obfuscation tactics to create massive, resilient infrastructures. In response, defenders are turning to predictive threat intelligence, which uses AI to spot suspicious domain registrations, fake data patterns, and infrastructure clusters before they are weaponized. This proactive approach, researchers argue, enables early detection, reduces false positives, and transforms cybersecurity from reactive defense into a strategic enabler. Experts emphasize that combining predictive and reactive intelligence will be critical to maintaining resilience in an "AI versus AI" security environment.
