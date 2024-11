Mounting tensions in the Middle East have been exploited by Hamas-affiliated threat operation WIRTE which had been linked to the Gaza Cyber Gang , also known as TA402 and Molerats as it sought to broaden intrusions against organizations across Israel, according to The Hacker News . After engaging in cyberespionage attacks that involved the distribution of RAR archive lures to deploy the IronWind downloader and Havoc post-exploitation framework, WIRTE proceeded to target numerous Israeli entities with the updated SameCoin Wiper malware in a phishing campaign impersonating an Israeli partner of cybersecurity firm ESET, a report from Check Point showed. Integrated within the new SameCoin Wiper variant was an encryption technique previously seen in a more recent iteration of the IronWind loader, researchers reported. "Despite ongoing conflict in the Middle East, the group has persisted with multiple campaigns, showcasing a versatile toolkit that includes wipers, backdoors, and phishing pages used for both espionage and sabotage," added researchers.