Exabeam, Vectra AI partner to tackle cloud threats

Exabeam and Vectra AI have formed a strategic partnership to integrate their platforms and strengthen enterprise defenses against sophisticated cloud threats , according to Security Brief Australia

This collaboration merges Exabeam’s New-Scale Security Operations Platform, featuring SIEM, UEBA, and automation, with Vectra AI’s advanced network detection and response tools. The unified solution targets the growing challenge of detecting lateral movement and complex attacks across hybrid and cloud environments. Steve Wilson of Exabeam called the move a “power shift,” emphasizing AI-powered detection that “exposes the threats others miss.” With prebuilt integrations and automation, the platform promises faster deployments, streamlined investigations, and improved incident response. Vectra AI’s Jeff Reed highlighted the importance of enhanced visibility across dynamic network topologies, adding that the integration helps analysts stop threats before escalation. As the cloud threat landscape evolves, the companies aim to equip security teams with centralized visibility, reduced manual workloads, and smarter tools that adapt to both legacy systems and modern infrastructures.