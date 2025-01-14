Exabeam enhances security platform with Open-API, automation

Exabeam has announced significant updates to its New-Scale Security Operations Platform, including the introduction of Open-API compatibility and enhanced tools to streamline threat detection, investigation, and response for security operation centers, according to SiliconAngle.

The platform now features Open-API compatibility, which enables integration with existing security tools and eliminates inefficiencies from disparate systems. This capability empowers security teams to create customized automations and playbooks and thus conduct swift and accurate threat responses.

Other major updates include the introduction of New-Scale Analytics, a next-generation risk scoring and threat detection solution that incorporates late-arriving event logs and business context to reduce noise and enhancing investigative accuracy. The Threat Center has also been upgraded with Exabeam Copilot, leveraging generative artificial intelligence to automate repetitive tasks and improve case management.

Meanwhile, expanded integrations with partners like Wiz and Cloudflare provide broader visibility into cloud environments and network activity. The NetMon tool, now available across Exabeam’s portfolio, delivers granular, real-time insights into network traffic for over 3,500 applications. These updates mark the company’s first major product launch of 2025 and come shortly after its merger with LogRhythm.