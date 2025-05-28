Ex-White House adviser warns on cybercrime surge

The Register reports that former White House cybersecurity coordinator Michael Daniel warns that while nation-state threats like China remain significant, everyday cybercrime poses an even greater risk to U.S. businesses and infrastructure.
Speaking as head of the Cyber Threat Alliance, Daniel stressed that ransomware and email compromise attacks cause more widespread damage than state-sponsored operations and criticized the Trump administrations deep cuts to cybersecurity spending, especially reductions targeting the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency. He highlighted that CISA and its sector-specific partners are already understaffed and under-resourced, and further budget reductions would hinder their ability to respond effectively. Daniel also raised concerns about reduced support from agencies like Homeland Security and the Justice Department, which are shifting focus toward border security over digital threats. Emphasizing the need for continued international cooperation and federal support, Daniel advocated for bolstering infosec funding and offering direct assistance to vulnerable sectors like healthcare, education, and state governments grappling with escalating ransomware attacks.
Speaking as head of the Cyber Threat Alliance, Daniel stressed that ransomware and email compromise attacks cause more widespread damage than state-sponsored operations and criticized the Trump administrations deep cuts to cybersecurity spending, especially reductions targeting the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency. He highlighted that CISA and its sector-specific partners are already understaffed and under-resourced, and further budget reductions would hinder their ability to respond effectively. Daniel also raised concerns about reduced support from agencies like Homeland Security and the Justice Department, which are shifting focus toward border security over digital threats. Emphasizing the need for continued international cooperation and federal support, Daniel advocated for bolstering infosec funding and offering direct assistance to vulnerable sectors like healthcare, education, and state governments grappling with escalating ransomware attacks.