Everest ransomware group claims breach at Sweden’s Svenska kraftnt

The Everest ransomware gang says it has breached Svenska kraftnt, Sweden's state-owned power grid operator, and stolen about 280 GB of internal data, prompting an investigation, reports The Record , a news site by cybersecurity firm Recorded Future.

The group posted its claim on a leak site, threatening to publish the files unless its demands were met. Svenska kraftnt confirmed a cybersecurity incident but said it was limited to an external file transfer system and did not disrupt Sweden's power supply.

The company is working with the police and national cybersecurity authorities to determine what information may have been exposed. It has not attributed the attack or commented on the group's claims.

"Our current assessment is that mission-critical systems have not been affected. At this time, we are not commenting on perpetrators or motives until we have confirmed information," said Chief Information Security Officer Cem Gcgren.

Everest has previously claimed responsibility for cyberattacks on Collins Aerospace, Dublin Airport, and Air Arabia, but the claims have not been independently verified.