Supply chain, Threat Intelligence

Ethereum blockchain exploited by illicit npm packages

Malicious npm packages exploiting Ethereum smart contracts have been leveraged to compromise cryptocurrency-focused developers as part of an attack campaign initially detected in early July, Infosecurity Magazine reports. Ethereum smart contracts have been tapped by the 'colortoolsv2' package and its duplicate replacement 'mimelab2' to enable clandestine second-stage malware retrieval, with illicit infrastructure concealed in blockchain code instead of package files, according to findings from ReversingLabs. "Downloaders are [...] published weekly, [but] this use of smart contracts to load malicious commands is something we haven't seen previously," said ReversingLabs researchers. Both packages were also discovered to have been associated with widespread malicious activity in GitHub involving bogus cryptocurrency trading bot repositories. Such findings indicate the increasingly prevalent abuse of open-source repositories and blockchain technology, which should prompt more stringent library and maintainer vetting processes, as well as the adoption of more robust package evaluation tools.

Related

Third-party breach hits Chess.com

BleepingComputer reports that internet chess portal and social networking site Chess.com had data from more than 4,500 of its 100 million users pilfered following a June attack against its third-party file transfer application.

Takedown of Salesloft Drift imminent amid widespread intrusions

More organizations, including SpyCloud, Tanium, PagerDuty, and Proofpoint, have confirmed being impacted by the Salesloft Drift supply chain attack campaign involving stolen OAuth tokens, which was previously reported to have affected Cloudflare, Palo Alto Networks, Google Workspace, and Zscaler, prompting Salesloft to announce the impending temporary shutdown of the Drift platform, The Hacker News reports.

Related Events

Get daily email updates

SC Media's daily must-read of the most current and pressing daily news

By clicking the Subscribe button below, you agree to SC Media Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

Related Terms

Account HarvestingBackdoorDNS SpoofingDeepfakeDictionary AttackDistributed ScansDumpster DivingFault Line AttacksHybrid AttackPassword Cracking

You can skip this ad in 5 seconds