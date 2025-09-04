Ethereum blockchain exploited by illicit npm packages

More organizations, including SpyCloud, Tanium, PagerDuty, and Proofpoint, have confirmed being impacted by the Salesloft Drift supply chain attack campaign involving stolen OAuth tokens, which was previously reported to have affected Cloudflare, Palo Alto Networks, Google Workspace, and Zscaler, prompting Salesloft to announce the impending temporary shutdown of the Drift platform, The Hacker News reports.