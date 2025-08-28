Open source codebase management platform Nx has been impacted by a software supply chain intrusion in the npm registry, according to The Register. Illicit Nx packages uploaded to the npm repository enabled the exfiltration of npm and GitHub tokens, SSH keys, and cryptocurrency wallet information from software developers, reported Wiz researchers, who noted the availability of the malicious packages for nearly eight hours before being taken down by GitHub. A separate report from StepSecurity regarded the intrusion as unique due to its utilization of artificial intelligence command-line interfaces to circumvent established cybersecurity defenses. "This technique forces the AI tools to recursively scan the file system and write discovered sensitive file paths to /tmp/inventory.txt, effectively using legitimate tools as accomplices in the attack," said StepSecurity co-founder Ashish Kurmi. Aikido's Charlie Eriksen said that the use of AI CLIs could allow future tradecraft changes for threat actors.
