ESET urges migration from Windows 10 ahead of support deadline

ESET has issued a warning urging users to transition promptly to Windows 11 or alternative operating systems, TweakTown reports.

In a recent blog post, ESET highlighted the heightened security risks tied to the termination of updates for Windows 10 scheduled for October 2025 and noted that cybercriminals are likely to exploit vulnerabilities once support ends.

Thorsten Urbanski, director of marketing and communication at ESET DACH, said: "The situation is more dangerous than when support for Windows 7 ended in early 2020. Even before the official date, at the end of 2019, only around 20% of users were still using Windows 7. Over 70% were already using the new Windows 10. The current situation is extremely dangerous. Cyber criminals know these numbers very well and are just waiting for the day when support ends." ESET recommends upgrading to Windows 11 or considering Linux for older devices unable to meet the hardware requirements of the latest Microsoft OS. The blog also mentioned Microsoft’s extended support option for consumers, though it comes at an added cost.