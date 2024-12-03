Eon introduces advanced cloud backup automation and retrieval features

Cloud backup firm Eon seeks to revolutionize the space with its innovative cloud-native solution that addresses the shortcomings of traditional backup methods, according to VentureBeat.

Eon’s platform automates the mapping, classification, and backup of cloud resources to ensure that backups are not only efficient but also instantly usable. By leveraging its proprietary Eon Snapshots, the system allows users to search and retrieve specific files or database records without restoring entire servers or volumes, addressing inefficiencies inherent in conventional approaches.

Eon’s technology also continuously scans and maps resources based on factors like data sensitivity and environment type, applying tailored retention policies to meet compliance and business needs. Its solution integrates global search and granular restoration across major cloud providers, offering advanced functionalities such as running SQL queries on backed-up databases for analytics or audits. The approach improves recovery times, reduces operational costs, and eliminates unnecessary resource backups. Eon also employs machine learning to maintain accurate data-to-application connections, ensuring seamless restoration and enhanced security.