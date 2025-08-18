Enterprises face identity crisis with AI agents

The rapid rise of AI agents is creating a critical identity security challenge for enterprises, with experts warning that these autonomous systems operate with minimal human oversight while accessing sensitive data, according to Forbes.
CyberArk's 2025 Identity Security Landscape report reveals that 82% of organizations recognize the cyber risks posed by AI models, yet 68% admit they lack adequate security controls. Unlike traditional human users, AI agents require unique identities, precisely defined permissions, and continuous monitoring to prevent unauthorized activity. As the report notes, "identity-related breach costs exceed those of standard data compromises," emphasizing the financial stakes. Organizations are urged to implement security-first architectures, treat AI identities as first-class entities, integrate zero standing privileges, and rigorously evaluate vendors for governance capabilities. Early lessons from robotic process automation highlight the importance of proactive safeguards. Executives are now called to elevate AI identity security to a board-level priority to harness the technology safely and prevent operational, regulatory, and reputational risks.
CyberArk's 2025 Identity Security Landscape report reveals that 82% of organizations recognize the cyber risks posed by AI models, yet 68% admit they lack adequate security controls. Unlike traditional human users, AI agents require unique identities, precisely defined permissions, and continuous monitoring to prevent unauthorized activity. As the report notes, "identity-related breach costs exceed those of standard data compromises," emphasizing the financial stakes. Organizations are urged to implement security-first architectures, treat AI identities as first-class entities, integrate zero standing privileges, and rigorously evaluate vendors for governance capabilities. Early lessons from robotic process automation highlight the importance of proactive safeguards. Executives are now called to elevate AI identity security to a board-level priority to harness the technology safely and prevent operational, regulatory, and reputational risks.