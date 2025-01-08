Phishing, Cloud Security, Email security, Threat Intelligence

Enterprise phishing clicks surged in 2024

Monthly phishing clicks among enterprise users have increased by almost threefold in 2024, SiliconAngle reports.

Most phishing clicks have been aimed at cloud apps, the most targeted of which were those made by Microsoft as threat actors sought to compromise Microsoft 365 and Microsoft Live credentials, according to a report from Netskope. Meanwhile, regulated data, including personal, healthcare, and financial information, accounted for most of enterprise data privacy violations last year, followed by intellectual property, source code, passwords and keys, and encrypted data. Additional findings showed increased adoption of generative artificial intelligence among enterprises but policies aimed at managing the technology's risks are lagging. "The common thread for organizations working to safely enable the use of apps in the enterprise and mitigate the challenges across the threat landscape is the need for modern data security," said Netskope Threat Labs Director Ray Canzanese, who emphasized the need for its consistent integration across organizations' operations.

