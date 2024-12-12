Ransomware, Critical Infrastructure Security

Electrica Group compromise pinned on Lynx ransomware gang

BleepingComputer reports that major Romanian electricity distributor and supplier Electrica Group was confirmed by the country's National Cybersecurity Directorate to have been breached by the Lynx ransomware operation amid a probe conducted alongside other cybersecurity authorities that showed no impact on the energy provider's SCADA and other critical systems.

"Based on available data, critical power supply systems have not been affected and are operational, and the investigation is currently ongoing. In the event of a ransomware infection, the Directorate strongly recommends that no one pay the ransom requested by the attackers," said the DNSC, which called on energy providers to leverage the provided YARA script in scanning their networks to determine potential Lynx ransomware compromise. More than 20 energy, oil, and gas organizations across the U.S. have already been targeted by the Lynx ransomware gang between its emergence in July and November, according to a report from the Center for Internet Security.

An In-Depth Guide to Ransomware

Get essential knowledge and practical strategies to protect your organization from ransomware attacks.

Related

More advanced Zloader malware variant emerges

Aside from exploiting a domain generation algorithm and conducting environment checks to prevent execution on other systems, the newly discovered Zloader variant has also been spread through the GhostSocks payload as part of an updated attack chain, a report from Zscaler ThreatLabz showed.

Southeast Asia subjected to suspected Chinese cyberespionage campaign

Attacks involved the exploitation of open-source and living-off-the-land tactics previously associated with Chinese advanced persistent threat groups, including the Rakshasa and Stowaway reverse proxy programs, the PlugX remote access trojan, and custom DLL files enabling login credential exfiltration, according to an analysis from the Symantec Threat Hunter Team.

Related Events

Get daily email updates

SC Media's daily must-read of the most current and pressing daily news

By clicking the Subscribe button below, you agree to SC Media Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

You can skip this ad in 5 seconds