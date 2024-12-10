Ransomware, Incident Response

Electrica Group impacted by ongoing ransomware attack

Major Romanian electricity distributor and supplier Electrica Group has launched an investigation into an ongoing cyberattack that has affected its customer services but not its critical systems, according to Security Affairs.

"...[A]ny disruptions in interaction with our consumers are the result of protective measures for internal infrastructure. These measures are temporary and are designed to ensure the security of the entire system," said Electrica Group. Additional details regarding the attack were not provided but Romania's Ministry of Energy disclosed that Electrica Group was subjected to a ransomware intrusion that did not compromise its SCADA systems. Such an attack, which is believed by intelligence experts to have been deployed by threat operations in support of Russia, comes after the country's election infrastructure was reported to have been subjected to a deluge of cyberattacks that resulted in the widespread exposure of election site credentials on Russian cybercrime forums ahead of its presidential election.

