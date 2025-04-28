Cloud Security, Vulnerability Management, Threat Intelligence

Education subjected to Storm-1977 password spraying intrusions

Cryptocurrency on Binance trading app, Bitcoin BTC with altcoin digital coin crypto currency, BNB, Ethereum, Dogecoin, Cardano, defi p2p decentralized fintech market

(Adobe Stock)

Security Affairs reports that cloud tenants in the education industry have been targeted by the Storm-1977 threat operation in password spraying attacks that facilitated cryptomining activities during the past 12 months. Intrusions commenced with the utilization of the command line interface tool AzureChecker.exe to establish a connection with sac-auth[.]nodefunction[.]VIP and download AES-encrypted data that divulged password spray targets upon decryption, according to a report from Microsoft. With AzureChecker.exe accepting a .txt file with username and password combinations, Storm-1977 was able to exploit a guest account to establish more than 200 cryptomining containers, said Microsoft. Higher odds of account hacking from exposed credentials, image vulnerabilities, API-leaking environment misconfigurations, and app-level intrusions, as well as node-level attacks and pod escapes and unwanted traffic stemming from inadequate network security should prompt organizations to bolster security defenses for containers, CI/CD pipelines, dependencies, and runtime environments, Microsoft added.

An In-Depth Guide to Cloud Security

Get essential knowledge and practical strategies to fortify your cloud security.

Related

Related Events

Get daily email updates

SC Media's daily must-read of the most current and pressing daily news

By clicking the Subscribe button below, you agree to SC Media Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

Related Terms

Black HatCloud ComputingCorruptionDarknetDeepfakeDefacementHybrid AttackMorris WormPassword CrackingReconnaissance

You can skip this ad in 5 seconds