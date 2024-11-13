Cloud Security

Edera launches open-source tool for container runtime security

Credit: Adobe Stock Images

Kubernetes security provider Edera has introduced Am I Isolated, an open-source tool for evaluating container security through runtime isolation testing, Cloud Native Now Reports.

Built using Rust language, the tool serves as a container runtime scanner that assesses environments for isolation gaps and offers security enhancement recommendations. It detects vulnerabilities in container runtime isolation, a critical process that separates containers from host operating systems and other operational codes, thus reducing exposure to potential attacks.

Edera CEO Emily Long emphasized the costly risks associated with container escapes, as companies often deploy outdated tools or maintain separate Kubernetes environments for untrusted containers. She says the company’s platform differentiates itself by using a type 1 hypervisor to offer isolation at the container level, treating containers similarly to virtual machines rather than using Linux namespaces. This approach, alongside a Rust-based control plane, reinforces workload security by eliminating shared kernel states. Am I Isolated provides continuous testing for misconfigurations and vulnerability management, making it adaptable for use across public clouds, private clouds, and on-premises setups.

