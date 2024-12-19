E2E encrypted messaging app use urged by CISA

Infiltration of U.S. telecommunications networks by Chinese state-backed threat operation Salt Typhoon has prompted the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency to issue a new advisory urging senior government officials and politicians, to leverage end-to-end encrypted messaging apps on their Android and Apple devices, according to The Record, a news site by cybersecurity firm Recorded Future.



"Highly targeted individuals should assume that all communications between mobile devices — including government and personal devices — and internet services are at risk of interception or manipulation," said CISA.

Additional information regarding the Salt Typhoon intrusion remains scant but CISA Executive Assistant Director for Cybersecurity Jeff Greene noted a concerted initiative to isolate senior government officials' mobile devices following the incident.

"I know that the visibility we have is definitely growing with respect to mobile devices. I don't have a precise number or the breakdown between cloud instances, traditional and mobile. Right now, we are seeing over five million devices across 94 agencies," said Greene.