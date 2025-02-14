Dynatrace launches CSPM tool

Dynatrace has introduced the Dynatrace Cloud Security Posture Management solution to mark its expansion into the cloud security space, as well as new capabilities for observability and incident remediation, according to SiliconAngle

The Dynatrace Cloud Security Posture Management bundle offers a centralized solution for organizations looking to monitor their cybersecurity posture across multiple cloud platforms. The solution can also be used to ensure compliance with various cybersecurity standards and data protection rules, as well as for forensic data analysis after a breach.

"With our unified solution, organizations achieve a single-platform approach that delivers continuous security insights, AI-ranked risk analysis and automated remediation,” noted Chief Product Officer Steve Tack. The company also rolled out new features to its observability platform that are designed to improve software troubleshooting and cybersecurity monitoring. The updates enhance the platform’s artificial intelligence assistant, Davis, which now offers natural language problem summaries and generates step-by-step remediation recommendations based on past incidents. It can now also predict infrastructure needs, issue real-time alerts, and automate configurations, such as scaling Kubernetes clusters.