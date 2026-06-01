Dragos acquires Phosphorus to enhance industrial cybersecurity

As reported by Security Week, Dragos has acquired Phosphorus, a specialist in extended Internet of Things (xIoT) security, in a strategic move to bolster its capabilities in securing and managing the increasing number of connected devices within critical infrastructure and operational technology (OT) networks.

The acquisition aims to integrate Phosphorus' platform, which identifies connected devices, assesses exposures, and automates remediation, into Dragos' offerings. Phosphorus' capabilities include automating security tasks such as password rotation, firmware updates, and certificate management across large device fleets. This integration is expected to provide Dragos customers with enhanced asset visibility and device intelligence, with automated remediation workflows and a unified platform experience to follow.

While financial terms were not disclosed, Phosphorus, founded in 2017, had previously raised approximately $65 million in funding. Sonu Shankar will lead the Phosphorus business as General Manager within Dragos during a phased integration. The move signifies a focus on securing the "control loop" and physical aspects of operational technology, rather than solely the operating systems.