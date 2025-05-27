Ransomware

DragonForce looking to usurp other ransomware gangs

(Adobe Stock)

(Adobe Stock)

Other ransomware-as-a-service operations have been targeted by the DragonForce ransomware gang which took responsibility for attacks against Marks & Spencer, Harrods, and Co-op since it shifted to a "cartel" model in March, Infosecurity Magazine reports.

After defacing the leak sites of the BlackLock and Mamona ransomware gangs, DragonForce moved to disrupt the website of the RansomHub operation in an apparent hostile takeover, according to a Sophos analysis. Such a move by DragonForce has prompted retaliation from RansomHub, with one of its members "koley" vandalizing the former's website with accusations that it has been collaborating with law enforcement. Internal warfare among ransomware gangs was noted by researchers to potentially further empower groups to launch more opportunistic intrusions to establish their lead in the threat landscape. "Organizations must therefore revisit their incident response, threat intelligence, and third-party risk management strategies to remain resilient in an increasingly chaotic threat environment," researchers added.

An In-Depth Guide to Ransomware

Get essential knowledge and practical strategies to protect your organization from ransomware attacks.

Related

Ransomware attack against Wisconsin city hits almost 67K

Officials at Wisconsin's City of Sheboygan have reported that information from almost 67,000 individuals had been stolen following a ransomware attack in October, which was claimed by the Chort ransomware operation, according to The Record, a news site by cybersecurity firm Recorded Future.

Third-party breach disclosed by Adidas

Adidas has confirmed having some of its customers' data compromised following an attack against its third-party customer service provider a week after informing clients in South Korea and Turkey regarding a data breach that resulted in the exposure of names, birthdates, phone numbers, email addresses, and other personal information belonging to individuals who have contacted the German athletic apparel and footwear firm's customer service center until 2024, reports Cybernews.

Related Events

Get daily email updates

SC Media's daily must-read of the most current and pressing daily news

By clicking the Subscribe button below, you agree to SC Media Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

You can skip this ad in 5 seconds