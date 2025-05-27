After defacing the leak sites of the BlackLock and Mamona ransomware gangs, DragonForce moved to disrupt the website of the RansomHub operation in an apparent hostile takeover, according to a Sophos analysis. Such a move by DragonForce has prompted retaliation from RansomHub, with one of its members "koley" vandalizing the former's website with accusations that it has been collaborating with law enforcement. Internal warfare among ransomware gangs was noted by researchers to potentially further empower groups to launch more opportunistic intrusions to establish their lead in the threat landscape. "Organizations must therefore revisit their incident response, threat intelligence, and third-party risk management strategies to remain resilient in an increasingly chaotic threat environment," researchers added.
Ransomware
DragonForce looking to usurp other ransomware gangs
(Adobe Stock)
Other ransomware-as-a-service operations have been targeted by the DragonForce ransomware gang which took responsibility for attacks against Marks & Spencer, Harrods, and Co-op since it shifted to a "cartel" model in March, Infosecurity Magazine reports.
After defacing the leak sites of the BlackLock and Mamona ransomware gangs, DragonForce moved to disrupt the website of the RansomHub operation in an apparent hostile takeover, according to a Sophos analysis. Such a move by DragonForce has prompted retaliation from RansomHub, with one of its members "koley" vandalizing the former's website with accusations that it has been collaborating with law enforcement. Internal warfare among ransomware gangs was noted by researchers to potentially further empower groups to launch more opportunistic intrusions to establish their lead in the threat landscape. "Organizations must therefore revisit their incident response, threat intelligence, and third-party risk management strategies to remain resilient in an increasingly chaotic threat environment," researchers added.
After defacing the leak sites of the BlackLock and Mamona ransomware gangs, DragonForce moved to disrupt the website of the RansomHub operation in an apparent hostile takeover, according to a Sophos analysis. Such a move by DragonForce has prompted retaliation from RansomHub, with one of its members "koley" vandalizing the former's website with accusations that it has been collaborating with law enforcement. Internal warfare among ransomware gangs was noted by researchers to potentially further empower groups to launch more opportunistic intrusions to establish their lead in the threat landscape. "Organizations must therefore revisit their incident response, threat intelligence, and third-party risk management strategies to remain resilient in an increasingly chaotic threat environment," researchers added.
An In-Depth Guide to Ransomware
Get essential knowledge and practical strategies to protect your organization from ransomware attacks.
Related Events
Get daily email updates
SC Media's daily must-read of the most current and pressing daily news
You can skip this ad in 5 seconds