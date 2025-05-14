Approved in 2021, the growth plan distributes new teams across the Army, Navy, and Air Force, though officials withheld team specifics for security reasons. The original 133-team force, fully operational by 2018, included a mix of offensive, defensive, national, and support cyber units. The Air Force was designated to receive six of the new teams, spanning cyber protection, combat, and support roles, while the Army and Navy were each expected to receive four. Cybercom noted that new teams can provide operational benefits even before full deployment, with mission elements capable of rotating between tasks and training. The Space Force has expressed intent to join Cybercoms structure, though no formal timeline exists. Each military service continues to conduct cyber operations in alignment with regional combatant commands.
DOD expands cyber force to counter modern attacks
(Air Force Staff Sgt. Brittany A. Chase/DoD)
The Department of Defense has established 12 of 14 new cyber mission force teams as part of its first major expansion since 2012, aiming to meet evolving digital threats by 2028, DefenseScoop reports.
