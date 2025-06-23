Information pilfered from a Disneyland partner firm included 39,000 park construction- and renovation-related files, according to Anubis, which has exposed an archive of photos and videos on its leak site purportedly showing plans for attractions, such as Crush's Coaster, Frozen, Orbitron, Ratatoulle, Buzz Lightyear, Autopia, and Phantom Manor, among others. Also part of the stolen documents were engineering-related files and other documents under non-disclosure agreements. Additional details regarding customer and visitor data compromise were not provided by Anubis, which also did not mention providing a ransom demand. Disneyland Paris has also not acknowledged the assertions of Anubis. Such a development comes after Anubis was reported by Trend Micro to have been utilizing a "built-in wiper" to facilitate data removal efforts during attacks.
Ransomware, Data Security
Disneyland Paris data allegedly stolen by Anubis ransomware
Hackread reports that Disneyland Paris had 64 GB claimed to have been compromised by the Anubis ransomware-as-a-service operation, which touted the incident to be "the largest data leak" in Disneyland Park history.
