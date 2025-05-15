Critical Infrastructure Security

DHS mum on CISA staffing cuts, says lawmaker

CyberScoop reports that the Department of Homeland Security was noted by House Homeland Security Committee's top Democrat Bennie Thompson of Mississippi to have refused to share details regarding the number of Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency employees let go from the agency despite persistent requests from the panel.

"It should worry every American that we do not know how many people are left at FEMA to respond to disasters and how many cyber defenders still work at CISA as China and other adversaries attack our systems every day," said Thompson to DHS Secretary Kristi Noem in a committee hearing. Thompson's statement did not merit a response from Noem, with DHS Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin only emphasizing how the agency is recalibrating its mission under new leadership that has since resulted in administrative leave for CISA staffers involved in mis-, dis-, and malinformation operations, as well as foreign influence efforts.

