Delinea integrates identity tools with Microsoft

Delinea has joined the Microsoft Security Store Partner Ecosystem, deepening its 15-year partnership with Microsoft to enhance identity and access security for enterprises, Security Brief Australia reports.

The move allows organizations to procure Delinea's certified identity security solutions directly from Microsoft's centralized marketplace, streamlining acquisition and deployment. Delinea CEO Art Gilliland said the collaboration "reflects our shared commitment to innovation and accessibility," supporting faster and more confident defenses.

As part of the program, Delinea will help shape the Security Store's development, offering feedback on integrations, AI-driven features, and customer requirements. Microsofts Dorothy Li said the Security Store aims to "simplify and strengthen how organizations approach cybersecurity" by curating trusted tools and AI agents that integrate seamlessly with Microsoft Security products.

The partnership underscores a strategic push toward reducing operational friction, accelerating adoption of verified security technologies, and reinforcing governance across both human and machine identities in enterprise environments.