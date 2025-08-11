Delinea debuts AI-powered identity protection tool

Delinea, a privileged access management provider, has launched Iris AI, an artificial intelligence engine integrated directly into the Delinea Platform, aimed at enhancing identity security in complex hybrid environments, reports SiliconANGLE.
The system delivers real-time, evidence-based access decisions, adaptive controls, and intelligent auditing to help IT and security teams manage both human and machine identities effectively. According to Delinea, traditional tools are struggling to address evolving threats and compliance needs, prompting the need for a more dynamic solution. Iris AI features Delinea Authorization, which evaluates factors such as user behavior, device, and policy alignment to assess risk instantly, and Delinea Auditing, which analyzes recorded sessions to flag suspicious activities like privilege misuse and unusual file transfers. "We're raising the standard for identity security," said Chief Product Officer Phil Calvin, emphasizing Iris AI's practical and trustworthy design. The platform is being showcased at Black Hat USA 2025 as a way to give organizations continuous visibility, control, and compliance-ready reporting across all identities.
