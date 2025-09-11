Defense bill with cyber, AI focus gets House nod

The House has passed its version of the National Defense Authorization Act with various cybersecurity and artificial intelligence provisions, reports The Record , a news site by cybersecurity firm Recorded Future.

Aside from mandating the more detailed Cybersecurity Coordination Center plans from the National Security Administration and annual reports from unified combatant commands regarding Cyber Command support, the $848 billion defense policy bill also requires the Defense Department to establish a software bill of materials for AI-enabled technologies, as well as create up to a dozen generative AI effort lines to examine the technology's benefits in strengthening its cybersecurity and threat intelligence efforts.

Despite including amendments permitting NSA intelligence sharing with the private sector and compelling a DOD review of the National Guard's involvement in cyber incident response, the House-approved legislation cut out provisions that would have reauthorized the 2015 Cybersecurity Information Sharing Act and the State and Local Cybersecurity Grant Program.