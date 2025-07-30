The Senate is calling for a study on deploying Joint Task Force-Cyber units across combatant commands, while House member Rep. Don Bacon advocates not just for evaluation but immediate creation of such a force, especially within the Indo-Pacific Command. Citing concerns that current structures don't give regional commanders sufficient control over cyber assets, Bacon and other proponents argue that cyberspace operations lag behind traditional military domains in clarity, speed, and regional oversight. The tension stems from the centralized control under U.S. Cyber Command, whose mission is global, versus the regionally focused combatant commands that often feel sidelined. Proposals to realign cyber forces under JTF-Cs could streamline coordination but raise questions about resources, control, and the ability to respond flexibly to global cyber threats.
Congress eyes overhaul of Pentagon cyber operations
Lawmakers in both chambers of Congress are proposing significant changes to how the Department of Defense organizes and conducts cyber operations, as part of the 2026 National Defense Authorization Act, reports DefenseScoop.
The Senate is calling for a study on deploying Joint Task Force-Cyber units across combatant commands, while House member Rep. Don Bacon advocates not just for evaluation but immediate creation of such a force, especially within the Indo-Pacific Command. Citing concerns that current structures don't give regional commanders sufficient control over cyber assets, Bacon and other proponents argue that cyberspace operations lag behind traditional military domains in clarity, speed, and regional oversight. The tension stems from the centralized control under U.S. Cyber Command, whose mission is global, versus the regionally focused combatant commands that often feel sidelined. Proposals to realign cyber forces under JTF-Cs could streamline coordination but raise questions about resources, control, and the ability to respond flexibly to global cyber threats.
