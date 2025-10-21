Data compromise hits Verisure subsidiary

Verisure, a major home security firm offering video surveillance, alarm systems, and emergency response services, has confirmed the compromise of information belonging to customers of its Swedish subsidiary Alert Alarm following a data breach , according to The Record , a news site by cybersecurity firm Recorded Future.

Only Alert Alarm, which is separated from Verisure's main network, was impacted by the incident, which resulted in the exfiltration of almost 35,000 current and former Swedish clients' names, home and email addresses, and social security numbers, said Verisure, which emphasized that its operations in Latin America and Europe were not affected.

"Forensic analysis has so far not identified any signs of intrusion within Verisure's own network or systems," Verisure noted.

Investigation into potential blackmail associated with the incident has already been launched by the Swedish police, who have not yet identified the threat actors behind the intrusion.