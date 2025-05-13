Data compromise disclosed by GlobalX

Incident response protocols were promptly implemented following the discovery of the intrusion, which is also being contained, mitigated, and probed alongside external cybersecurity experts, said GlobalX in a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. "Given the recency of the incident, our investigation and response are ongoing, and the full scope, nature, and potential ultimate impact on the company are not yet known. The company currently believes that none of its operations have been disrupted or negatively impacted by this incident," noted GlobalX. GlobalX's disclosure comes just days after California-based global health technology firm Masimo Corporation reported having its manufacturing facilities disrupted by a cyberattack against its on-prem network late last month.
U.S. charter airline GlobalX, which has been contracted by the Trump administration for its widespread deportation efforts, has confirmed having its computer networks and some of its business applications infiltrated in a cyberattack last week, The Register reports.
Incident response protocols were promptly implemented following the discovery of the intrusion, which is also being contained, mitigated, and probed alongside external cybersecurity experts, said GlobalX in a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. "Given the recency of the incident, our investigation and response are ongoing, and the full scope, nature, and potential ultimate impact on the company are not yet known. The company currently believes that none of its operations have been disrupted or negatively impacted by this incident," noted GlobalX. GlobalX's disclosure comes just days after California-based global health technology firm Masimo Corporation reported having its manufacturing facilities disrupted by a cyberattack against its on-prem network late last month.
