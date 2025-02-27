Data compromise disclosed by Genea after purported leak

Leading Australian in vitro fertilization provider Genea has confirmed having its patient management system compromised, as well as secured a court injunction, after stolen data was exposed by the Termite ransomware operation , which claimed responsibility for the intrusion that was initially disclosed last week, The Guardian reports.

More than 940 GB of data was exfiltrated from Genea on Valentine's Day, over two weeks after its systems were first infiltrated on Jan. 31, according to the court order.

Additional details regarding the exact types of data pilfered in the intrusion remain uncertain but Genea CEO Tim Yeoh noted that the firm's patient management systems contained individuals' full names, birthdates, phone numbers, email addresses, home addresses, Medicare card numbers, private health insurance information, prescriptions, diagnoses and treatments, test results, medical histories, doctors' notes, and emergency contacts.

Genea's disclosure comes after Termite was reported by Broadcom to have launched global attacks aimed at various sectors,