Breach, Data Security
Data breach victimization prevalent amid higher cyber spending
(Adobe Stock)
TechRadar reports that increased cybersecurity investments have not prevented 67% of companies from experiencing data breaches over the past 24 months.
Most of the cyberattacks over the said period have resulted in accidental downtimes, data compromise, and financial loss, while more than three-quarters of respondents disclosed intrusions to have affected data confidentiality, integrity, and/or availability, according to findings from Pentera. Only 14% of organizations have expressed confidence in the government's support for cybersecurity initiatives, with 64% of chief information security officers noting the inadequacy of the aid given to the private sector. Moreover, penetration testing budgets averaged $187,000 yearly, or only over 10% of overall IT security spending, which is poised to be increased by more than half of CISOs this year. "Without automation and technology-driven validation, it's nearly impossible to keep up. The reports findings reinforce the need for scalable security validation strategies that meet the speed and complexity of todays environments," said Pentera Field CISO Jason Mar-Tang.
