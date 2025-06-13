Included in the leaked dataset, which had information as recent as June 1, were individuals' full names, birthdates, full addresses, phone numbers, email addresses, device IDs, IP addresses, cookie IDs, and tax IDs, according to the Cybernews research team. Additional details as to whether the number of records represents the number of people affected by the incident remain lacking. However, such a data trove was noted by Cybernews researchers to include details that were not available in earlier leaks. "If this data is legitimate, exposing 64M lines of highly sensitive information poses a serious threat of identity theft/fraud, surveillance, and further, better-targeted attacks on customers," said researchers. Such a development comes months after T-Mobile was ordered to pay more than $15 million to resolve four data breach incidents between 2021 and 2023.
Breach, Data Security
Data breach purportedly pilfers over 64M T-Mobile records
Today’s columnist, Sam Crowther of Kasada, writes that in the wake of the recent T-Mobile breach, companies can stop API attacks by taking a holistic approach focused on stopping malicious bots. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)
T-Mobile had 64 million records purportedly stolen from its systems exposed on a data leak site, Cybernews reports.
Included in the leaked dataset, which had information as recent as June 1, were individuals' full names, birthdates, full addresses, phone numbers, email addresses, device IDs, IP addresses, cookie IDs, and tax IDs, according to the Cybernews research team. Additional details as to whether the number of records represents the number of people affected by the incident remain lacking. However, such a data trove was noted by Cybernews researchers to include details that were not available in earlier leaks. "If this data is legitimate, exposing 64M lines of highly sensitive information poses a serious threat of identity theft/fraud, surveillance, and further, better-targeted attacks on customers," said researchers. Such a development comes months after T-Mobile was ordered to pay more than $15 million to resolve four data breach incidents between 2021 and 2023.
Included in the leaked dataset, which had information as recent as June 1, were individuals' full names, birthdates, full addresses, phone numbers, email addresses, device IDs, IP addresses, cookie IDs, and tax IDs, according to the Cybernews research team. Additional details as to whether the number of records represents the number of people affected by the incident remain lacking. However, such a data trove was noted by Cybernews researchers to include details that were not available in earlier leaks. "If this data is legitimate, exposing 64M lines of highly sensitive information poses a serious threat of identity theft/fraud, surveillance, and further, better-targeted attacks on customers," said researchers. Such a development comes months after T-Mobile was ordered to pay more than $15 million to resolve four data breach incidents between 2021 and 2023.
Get daily email updates
SC Media's daily must-read of the most current and pressing daily news
You can skip this ad in 5 seconds