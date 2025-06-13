Breach, Data Security

Data breach purportedly pilfers over 64M T-Mobile records

API

Today’s columnist, Sam Crowther of Kasada, writes that in the wake of the recent T-Mobile breach, companies can stop API attacks by taking a holistic approach focused on stopping malicious bots. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

T-Mobile had 64 million records purportedly stolen from its systems exposed on a data leak site, Cybernews reports.

Included in the leaked dataset, which had information as recent as June 1, were individuals' full names, birthdates, full addresses, phone numbers, email addresses, device IDs, IP addresses, cookie IDs, and tax IDs, according to the Cybernews research team. Additional details as to whether the number of records represents the number of people affected by the incident remain lacking. However, such a data trove was noted by Cybernews researchers to include details that were not available in earlier leaks. "If this data is legitimate, exposing 64M lines of highly sensitive information poses a serious threat of identity theft/fraud, surveillance, and further, better-targeted attacks on customers," said researchers. Such a development comes months after T-Mobile was ordered to pay more than $15 million to resolve four data breach incidents between 2021 and 2023.

Related

Over 30K hit by Mastery Schools breach

Mastery Schools, the leading charter school network in Philadephia, has disclosed that data from 37,031 individuals had been compromised in a ransomware attack last September, which the DragonForce ransomware gang claimed to have led to the theft of 171 GB of data, Infosecurity Magazine reports.

Almost 300K impacted by Texas transportation department hack

Attackers who breached the state's CRIS using a compromised account, which has since been taken down, were able to exfiltrate data, including names, driver's license numbers, license plate numbers, car insurance policy numbers, and addresses, as well as details on crash-related injuries and incident narratives.

Get daily email updates

SC Media's daily must-read of the most current and pressing daily news

By clicking the Subscribe button below, you agree to SC Media Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

Related Terms

ByteCryptanalysisCryptographic Hash FunctionsData AggregationData Loss Prevention (DLP)Data WarehousingDecryptionDiffie-HellmanDigital EnvelopeDigital Signature Standard (DSS)

You can skip this ad in 5 seconds