Data breach hits Swiss hospital group AMEOS

Major Zurich-based healthcare network AMEOS Group, which manages more than 100 healthcare providers in Switzerland, Austria, and Germany, had information from its patients, employees, and partners potentially compromised following a data breach that has not yet been claimed by any known ransomware operation, reports BleepingComputer.
Infiltration of the leading Central European private hospital group's systems enabled access to sensitive data despite the implementation of stringent security mechanisms, according to AMEOS, which has moved to not only place all IT systems offline but also end external and internal network connections following the incident. Investigation into the intrusion is still underway, with the organization noting that there has been no evidence so far suggesting the exposure of personal data. "It cannot be ruled out that this data may be misused on the internet to the detriment of those affected or made accessible to third parties," AMEOS added.
