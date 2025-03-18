Data breach hits California Cryobank

Cybernews reports that major U.S. reproductive tissue bank California Cryobank had information from a yet-to-be-determined number of individuals across the country compromised following a data breach nearly a year ago.

Infiltration of California Cryobank's systems between Apr. 20 and 22 enabled the theft of individuals' Social Security numbers, health insurance details, driver's license numbers, and financial account numbers, according to CCB's notifications to California and Maine regulators, with the latter told that the incident affected 28 residents across the state.

Impacted computers have already been isolated by the company, which has also provided one year of free credit monitoring services to people whose data had been exfiltrated.

Meanwhile, an investigation into whether the incident could merit a potential class action lawsuit against CCB is already being conducted by The Lyon Firm.

"As one of the largest reproductive tissue banks in the country, there are concerns that biometric data may be compromised in a privacy intrusion," said the law firm.